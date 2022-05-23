The Pope to Bulgaria’s PM: Corruption is a Disease and You Can Eradicate it

“Corruption is a disease and young politicians are the ones who can and must eradicate it” - this is what Pope Francis told Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov.

During the face-to-face conversation, the Bulgarian prime minister was congratulated by the head of the Roman Catholic Church for the cabinet's efforts to fight corruption. Kiril Petkov also received advice: “If we fight both the most corrupt in Bulgaria and enemy forces from foreign countries, both battles will be very difficult to fight. And we must try to keep the fight in steps, not in all directions."

Kiril Petkov stressed before the head of the Roman Catholic Church that Bulgaria highly values ​​the role of the Holy See and the Pontifical Institution in protection of human life and dignity, peace and stability, statehood, universal values ​​and humanity, which are basic moral and real prerequisites for sustainable development in the name of the people and for the future of our planet as we would like it to be. “We share common moral values, which are based on faith, humanism, justice and mercy”, said the Bulgarian Prime Minister. Before Pope Francis, he stressed that the theme of brotherhood and bridges that the Holy Father builds for meetings between Christians and Muslims is a shared theme for Bulgarians who live peacefully and coexist for centuries with different religious affiliations.

The Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov also talked with the Secretary of State of the Holy See - Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

Before him, the Prime Minister stressed that the Bulgarian side highly appreciates that in recent years some of the largest papal educational and scientific institutions, including the Lateran and Gregorian Universities, the Pontifical Oriental Institute, the Pontifical Academy of Sciences, the Pontifical Committee for Historical Research. The Apostolic Library and the Papal Secret Archives etc. showed readiness to establish cooperation with similar Bulgarian institutions.

At the end of his visit to the Vatican, the Prime Minister and his delegation laid a wreath at the altar of Pope John Paul II in the Basilica of St. Peter. The Bulgarian Prime Minister expressed recognition and great respect for the person of the Holy Father. On December 31, 1980, Pope John Paul II declared the Holy Brothers Cyril and Methodius "Patrons of Europe". After the restoration of diplomatic relations between Bulgaria and the Vatican in 1991, it has become a tradition to send representative delegations on the occasion of the celebration of May 24. And the visit of Pope John Paul II in our country is of great importance for Bulgaria. It puts an end to the topic of the "Bulgarian trail" during the attack. During his meeting with President Georgi Parvanov, Pope John Paul II assured that he never believed that Bulgaria was involved in the assassination attempt in 1981. After the visit of the Bishop of Rome, during which Bulgaria was in the center of interest of the world community is improving the country's name between the head of the Roman Catholic Church and the Bulgarian Prime Minister

/Council of Ministers