Zelensky in Davos: Ukraine needs $5 Billion a Month
“Ukraine needs funding of at least 5 billion US dollars a month”, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Reuters reports.
He demanded a complete cessation of trade relations with Russia, a complete withdrawal of foreign business from the country and again called for maximum sanctions, including the imposition of an oil embargo.
Ukrainian fighters defending the Azovstal metallurgical plant in Mariupol, who surrendered to Russian forces, will be tried in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, its leader Denis Pushilin was quoted as saying by Interfax. An international tribunal is planned to be organized on the territory of the DPR.
