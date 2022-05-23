Biden: Putin must Pay for his Barbarism in Ukraine
“Putin must pay for his barbarism in Ukraine in order to stop other leaders from doing so”. This was stated by US President Joe Biden, who is on an official visit to Tokyo.
He accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of trying to destroy Ukraine's identity by bombing civilian sites such as schools, hospitals, daycare centers and museums. According to the US head of state, his Russian counterpart does not want to occupy Ukraine but may try to destroy its identity. Biden said this at a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
