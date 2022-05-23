Russian Political Scientist: Let’s Conquer what We Can then Declare it a Goal of the Operation

“Let’s conquer what we can, then to declare it a goal of the operation.”

This was suggested by the political scientist Sergey Mikheyev during his participation in a Russian propaganda show on the state television "Russia 1" (Россия 1).

"Let me mention what our goals are. Unfortunately, the war will determine our goals if we stay sober (in the sense of thinking clearly). The goals will be based on what is achievable. What we manage to secure, will later be defined as our goals."

He stressed that the "Ukrainian question" should not be postponed for the future.

"It's risky to leave it for future generations. We don't know what the next generations will be."

Earlier in his monologue, Mikheyev said Ukraine was "historically our land" and had been lost to "mistakes, misunderstandings and betrayals".

"Success must stay with us. We must not allow anyone to make fun of our success.

As for our goals. I am fully convinced that this is our land, this is certainly our land. This is not about Ukraine and the country in which it may exist. This is historically our land, which turned out to be in this country because of mistakes, misunderstandings and betrayals."

On Russian state TV, political scientist Sergey Mikheyev summarized what seems to be the Kremlin's strategy in Ukraine: grab whatever Russia can get and later claim it was their goal anyhow. At the max, they want all of Ukraine and the final solution of the "Ukrainian question." pic.twitter.com/G2KhZoypfM — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) May 22, 2022

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/ClubZ