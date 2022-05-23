Due to Celebrations on May 24: Traffic Restrictions will be Introduced in the Center of Sofia

Society | May 23, 2022, Monday // 14:46
Bulgaria: Due to Celebrations on May 24: Traffic Restrictions will be Introduced in the Center of Sofia Monument of St. Cyril and St. Methodius in front of the National Library

Bulgaria is preparing for the big holiday - May 24. There will be festive events throughout the country. In the capital, where the celebrations are culminating, a number of restrictions are being introduced.

The festive procession will be held from 10.30 a.m. on the following route: from the square in front of the Archaeological Museum on Tsar Osvoboditel Blvd., Vasil Levski Blvd. to the monument of St. Cyril and St. Methodius in front of the National Library.

In this regard, after 10.00 a.m. the movement of cars in the area of St. Alexander Nevsky and the National Library will be restricted.

The stay and parking of vehicles on Oborishte Street between Krakra Street and Vasil Levski Blvd. on the side of the National Library, on Shipka Street between Krakra Street and Blvd. Vasil Levski "on the side of the National Library, as well as in the parking lot behind the National Library will be forbidden. And in the parking lot on Knyaz Alexander I Square.

/BNT

