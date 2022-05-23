Day 89 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Kyiv extends Martial Law, Russia advances in Lugansk

While Ukraine's parliament ratified two presidential decrees extending the country's martial law, Kyiv ruled out a ceasefire or concessions to Moscow, while Russia stepped up its offensive in the eastern Donbas by launching a major offensive in Luhansk.

The Russian army is trying to capture the cities of Sloviansk and Sievierodonetsk, but Ukrainian forces held off until Sunday.

Here are the highlights of events related to the war in Ukraine over the past 24 hours:

Ukraine extends martial law period

Ukrainian lawmakers signed an absolute majority of two presidential decrees to extend martial law and mobilize for three months until August 23rd.

"It is impossible to negotiate with Russia as usual after the Bucha massacre," Polish President Andrzej Duda told Ukrainian parliamentarians.

Adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Mykhailo Podolyak, said in an interview that there would be no ceasefire or concessions to Russia, as this would allow it to regroup and attack again.

Russia cut off gas supplies to Finland on Saturday morning in response to the country's bid for NATO membership.

Russia to consider prisoners of war exchange

Moscow will consider exchanging Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered at the Azovstal steel plant for previously captured pro-Putin MP Viktor Medvedchuk, Russian negotiator Leonid Slutsky said.

Earlier, Moscow reported that more than 1,900 Ukrainian fighters at the plant had surrendered.

US President Joe Biden has signed a bill approving billion (about 37.5 billion euros) in military, economic and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Russians over 40 might have to enlist in the army

The Russian Duma has said it will consider allowing Russians over 40 and foreigners over 30 to enlist in the army.

Russia will set up 12 new military bases in the western part of the country in response to Sweden's and Finland's NATO bids.

The G7 has pledged .8 billion (18.75 billion euros) in aid to strengthen Ukraine's finances and more than billion (17 billion euros) in the Ukrainian military.

Zelensky said the Ukrainian army loses between 50 and 100 servicemen every day

Between 50 and 100 Ukrainian soldiers could die each day in battles in the "most difficult fron" or in the eastern part of the country, President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a press briefing yesterday.

Although Ukraine has not disclosed its victims, Zelensky said in mid-April that between 2,500 and 3,000 Ukrainian soldiers have died so far.

