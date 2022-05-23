Bulgarian PM attended a Pilgrimage to the Relics of St. Cyril in Rome

Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Kiril Petkov attended a divine holy liturgy in the Basilica of San Clemente in Rome and a pilgrimage to the relics of St. Cyril.

"Deep homage to St. Cyril the Philosopher - the creator of the Bulgarian alphabet! On the eve of May 24, the great day of Bulgarian spirituality, let us remember that it is up to us to keep the tradition of the holy brothers Cyril and Methodius," said the Prime Minister in front of the tomb of St. Cyril in the basilica.

The liturgy was celebrated by His Eminence Metropolitan of Western and Central Europe Anthony. He stressed that for us Bulgarians the Basilica of San Clemente is the holiest place in Rome because it is in the Eternal City that the holy brothers Cyril and Methodius and their disciples receive recognition and blessing for their apostolic work

"This Holy Liturgy is a great event for the Bulgarian Orthodox Church and the Bulgarian state. The work of the holy brothers Cyril and Methodius and their disciples is a link between the State and the Church, on the one hand, and as a bridge between East and West on the other," were some of the words in the sermon of Metropolitan Anthony.

In turn, the Prime Minister called for us to remember and keep the covenant of the holy brothers who gave us the alphabet. With it, they created the foundations of the Slavic spiritual community, which through creativity and worship in their native language in the Middle Ages became a model of developed Christian culture, along with Byzantine and Latin. In this regard, the old Bulgarian culture became a model for all Slavic cultures (Eastern and Western).

