Borrell: The EU needs to Strengthen its Military Security

“The European Union needs European forces to ensure its own security”, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a blog post Sunday.

"The new security environment shows that the EU must take greater responsibility for its own security. To achieve this, we need a modern and compatible European armed forces that will have a higher level of spectrum and strive to build abilities and strength," he wrote.

According to Borrell, EU countries must work in three main directions. "First, we need to work on the readiness of the troops, including supplies. Second, to increase existing capabilities quantitatively and qualitatively over the next five years, focusing on past shortcomings, such as strategic factors, air defense modernization, cyber and space capabilities, and these are just some of the points," he said.

"Third, in the longer term, joint development of future key resources, such as major battle tanks, modern blockade of zones/access defense (A2 / AD) or space situational awareness," he added.

Borrell emphasized that "it is time to make progress in the field of European defense. We need to strengthen Europe's defense industrial base and ensure that we have the necessary military capabilities. To be able to increase our military capabilities to defend ourselves, to make NATO stronger and better support our partners when needed," he concluded.

Borrell also acknowledged that the European Union's stockpile of military equipment has been depleted by aid to Ukraine. "The depletion of supplies as a result of the military support we have given to Ukraine is the most obvious example of the EU's defense shortcomings," Borrell wrote.

/BGNES