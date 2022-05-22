Speaker of Parliament: Right now, Bulgaria is Not Preparing to Lift the Veto over North Macedonia

"The Council of Ministers is not preparing to lift the veto on North Macedonia's membership in the European Union." This was stated by the Speaker of the National Assembly Nikola Minchev on the Bulgarian National Radio.

"There is definitely no lifting of the veto alone. This is a topic that can be very conveniently exploited for political purposes. There is no real reason to say that we will back down from Bulgaria's national interest. The Bulgarian position on the issue is clear and we expect implementation of the Good Neighbour Agreement and other agreements”, he said.

An update of the state budget is expected to be submitted in June, Minchev added.

"From July 1, for example, when the increase in pensions is planned, then the amendment has already entered into force. If not, the difference should be very small. The VAT law should at least change and tax laws, in general, will have changes ".

"Everything that happens to the National Assembly is undoubtedly my responsibility," said the Speaker of the National Assembly.

"The bars in front of the National Assembly are gone, they have been dismantled, so I hope this story will remain a bad memory of this week and the history of the 47th National Assembly. We will meet it next week without them. The case of how we reached this decision began with the protest organized by "Vazrazhdane" in January on the occasion of the "green certificates" and then there was a security breach. If you remember, then the police were milder in the beginning, the police had no shields, no batons. At first they tried to have a more moderate approach, but there was a breach, which, of course, worried the security, and they then mentioned several measures that can be taken to increase the security of the building itself. One of the measures was to have metal bars on the windows on the first floor, because they are very low and from a security point of view this is a problem, but thank God it did not happen. These were oral conversations. After that, a letter was received from the security service listing specific measures, which was addressed not to me but to the Secretary-General. Some of the measures were rejected by the administration. I did not know that any inspections had been carried out or that no specific offer had been made. What has come to me is a memorandum on internal reimbursement of budget expenditure. I really did not pay attention to the fact that there is such a project for the installation of metal equipment," Minchev explained.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNT