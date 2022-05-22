Investigative Journalist: No Parties and Individuals in Bulgaria are Associated with Kremlin and Russian Propaganda

“We do not see political parties or individuals in the Kremlin's cash flows. We only see certain non-political movements, such as the ‘Levski Military Union’”. This was said by the investigative journalist from Bellingcat Christo Grozev to Nova TV.

"We know several names of journalists and media to whom the Kremlin pays for propaganda in our country. We saw their texts, or overlapping content, in larger media, so we decided not to publish them at this stage to see if the larger media do not have such a channel of funding," said the journalist.

He also explained how the connection between the Kremlin and the Bulgarian media or people who provide such services is happening.

"Some media outlets are making an official request through Russian channels for funding. Such requests are not usually denied. After a while, they were contacted by curators, who begin to offer them texts for a certain amount of money, which is paid in cash. The service is cheap - it varies depending on the size of the media. From 100 to 500 euros per article", explained Grozev.

He also commented on rumors about the health of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Several months ago, we spoke with a Russian oligarch who was close to Putin. Then he said that Putin was seriously ill," Grozev said, referring to another recent case.

"Yesterday there was additional confirmation that this is more than a rumor, from director Oliver Stone. He is known for having a long interview with Putin and following him around Russia for several months. In an interview, Stone slipped in an attempt to explain why Putin went to war, saying he was battling cancer.”

According to the journalist, the sanctions imposed on the Russian oligarchs because of the war in Ukraine may be a reason for a coup.

"Behind the scenes, all Russian oligarchs are in shock. Their path to this comfortable life is forever closed. The question remains whether these same oligarchs who created Putin in 2000, or their sons and heirs, will dare to remove him, because the system of terror and repression he created is terrible, and we know for sure that these oligarchs are afraid for their lives", Grozev commented and added that "if we look analytically, a coup from within should happen. If the security forces decide that they are uncomfortable with Putin, then the easy way they have always handled is an accident."

Grozev said they already have enough data on war crimes in Bucha. Evidence has been gathered of nearly 960 incidents involving numerous civilian casualties, some of which can be interpreted as war crimes.

"Only yesterday, we and our colleagues from Bellingcat were able to identify people involved in the murder of 12 unarmed men in Bucha. They can be seen in a recording released by the New York Times”, the investigative journalist said, explaining that there are 18 other countries besides the International Criminal Court that have opened their own procedures for crimes in Ukraine.

/Nova