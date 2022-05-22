Vucic: Serbia does not Support any EU Declaration of Sanctions against Russia

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | May 22, 2022, Sunday // 13:19
Bulgaria: Vucic: Serbia does not Support any EU Declaration of Sanctions against Russia Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic (right)

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has said his country has not backed any European Union (EU) declarations on sanctions against Russia over its aggression against Ukraine.

During a visit to the Novi Sad International Fair, Vucic emphasized that "his job as president is to take care of Serbia, not the EU"." When we become a member of the EU, then we will take care of the European Union. It is very important that we have a good attitude towards the EU and that we follow the European path. But today our task is to take care of our country. To guarantee enough food, energy resources, to take care of the integrity of our country and its Constitution. In my opinion, we are doing this in a very, very good way," Vucic added.

