Day 88 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Kyiv doesn’t accept a Territorial Deal with Moscow, Zelensky wants More Sanctions

Here are the highlights of events related to the war in Ukraine over the past 24 hours:

Ukraine’s president demands more sanctions against Russia

The war in Ukraine has entered its third, decisive phase, said the office of President Volodymyr Zelensky. He himself demanded more sanctions against Russia, and his adviser Mykhailo Podolyak declared that Ukraine would not accept any deal with Moscow that would involve ceding territories.

Situation in Donbas

The situation in Donbas remains dire and the Russian army is trying to advance on Sloviansk and Sievierodonetsk, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his traditional video address:

"The Ukrainian armed forces are holding back this offensive. Every day our defenders ruin Russia's offensive plans. By thwarting, this becomes a concrete contribution to the approach of the main objective. The coveted day we have been waiting for so long, the day we fight for so much - the day of victory ".

In a conversation with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi Zelensky, he stressed the importance of imposing more sanctions on Russia and unblocking Ukrainian ports.

Vladimir Zelensky also said that Russia's colossal military spending will not help it and the population in Russian regions believes the so-called “special operation” caused the decline.

Foreigners among the captured Ukrainian soldiers

The leader of the separatists in the Donetsk region, Denis Pushilin, said that among the captured soldiers from the Azovstal plant in Mariupol were foreign nationals. Six Ukrainians died trying to blow up an ammunition depot just before laying down their arms. Russian MP Leonid Slutsky, who is taking part in Moscow's talks with Kyiv, has denied reports that Russia will consider exchanging fighters from the Azov Nationalist Battalion for Ukrainian politician Viktor Medvedchuk, close to President Vladimir Putin.

No plans for concessions from Kyiv

Negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to President Zelensky, said concessions from Kyiv would give Moscow time to correct its mistakes and launch a new offensive.

"It would be good if the European and American elites understood that we should not leave Russia in the middle of the road, because in this way we will strengthen its revanchist sentiments. In two or three years they will be even more brutal, they will hate us even more, and worse, not only us - Ukraine - but the whole western world. They still hate it, and then they're just going to go crazy with hatred for us. Do you want to get a real nuclear war after a while? This is how you get it."

Podolyak described as strange the West's calls for an urgent truce, in which Russian forces will remain in the occupied territories in the south and east of the country. According to him, the Russians must leave Ukraine, after which it will be possible to resume the peace process.

Ukrainian authorities have blamed Russia for killing seven Russian-controlled civilians in the Donetsk region, and the Russian administration in the occupied Kherson region believes Ukraine is responsible for the deaths of three civilians.

/BNR