Bulgarian Political Party blocked a Road in Protest of North Macedonia’s EU Membership

A widespread and indefinite national protest was announced in Kresna by the IMRO (Internal Macedonian Revolutionary Organization) political party. The reason is the topic of North Macedonia and its membership in the European Union. The protest is titled "Do Not Betray Macedonia".

The gathered protesters blocked the traffic on the main road E-79 in the area of ​​the town of Kresna. They announced that after that they will drive all day with cars at 20 km/h in the direction of Kresna - Blagoevgrad and back.

The reason for the protest, according to them, is the hesitant position of the government and Prime Minister Kiril Petkov regarding North Macedonia and its EU membership. Yesterday, the Prime Minister called on President Radev to convene the National Security Advisory Council on the subject. It is against this request that the IMRO declares itself.

"They will try to change their position in the direction of 'let them start negotiating, then, if there is an issue, we'll stop them.' I am sorry for the difficulties that will be encountered, but in the end, Macedonia is a national cause and some sacrifices must be made for it, including inconveniences on the road," said IMRO co-chair and MP in the European Parliament Angel Djambazki.

So far, no major protest is planned in Sofia, but the party said it plans to protest in the coming days on key roads in the country and at border crossings with North Macedonia.

The goal is for Bulgaria not to back down from its demands on the controversial issues, due to which it has vetoed the negotiations of our western neighbor for EU membership.

BNT