Russian Ambassador to Bulgarian PM: The Word “Corruption” addressed to Putin is an Insult

“We have drawn attention to the use of the word ‘corruption’ in reference to the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin in the context of the construction of the Balkan Stream gas pipeline. Such unfounded statements addressed to the head of state are absolutely inadmissible and cannot be considered otherwise than as an insult to the Russian Federation.”

This was stated in the regular weekly briefing by the Russian Ambassador to Bulgaria Eleonora Mitrofanova.

Although Prime Minister Kiril Petkov has not been named directly, he said on May 12 that "our partners see corruption as a key tool for Putin's influence in our region and in Europe as a whole. Today I will issue an order for a full inspection in all aspects of ‘South Stream’ (Balkan Stream). This type of project is exactly what is being talked about when corruption is used as an instrument of foreign policy by Putin."

On the supply of Russian gas

“In connection with the fact that there are still voices in the Bulgarian media accusing Russia of cutting off gas supplies, I would like to explain again what the situation really is. Russia has never waived its obligations under contracts with its foreign partners and has always secured hydrocarbon supplies to world markets. Even now, when illegal actions are being taken against our country - freezing foreign currency, including gas payments - Russia continues to implement its international agreements in good faith”, Mitrofanova said.

“Numerous speculations about the new payment system for Russian ‘blue fuel’ force us to remind ourselves again that its introduction was initiated not by Russia, but by those who decided that we should supply them with gas for free. It should be noted that in practice for foreign partners the new system is no different from the previous one - they still pay the same price as fixed in the contracts for the same volumes of fuel”, said the Russian ambassador.

“So far, 14 leading European companies have made payments under the new scheme. Another 20 have opened relevant accounts with Gazprombank, including operators from Germany and Italy. Deliveries in countries that have ceased to meet their financial obligations can be reimbursed after receiving payment in the prescribed manner”, Mitrofanova said.

"Repairing damaged equipment only makes the situation worse"

“I would like to emphasize again that feeding Ukraine with lethal weapons, as well as providing military-technical assistance in the form of repairing damaged equipment, only worsens the situation and slows down the peace process”, said the Russian ambassador to Bulgaria.

“With active cooperation from overseas curators, Kyiv has announced a strategic course to join NATO. In its contacts with Western ‘partners’, Russia has repeatedly warned that bringing the Alliance's military infrastructure closer to our borders is unacceptable. We have tried to agree with the United States on the principles of security in Europe and non-enlargement of NATO. The refusal of Washington and Brussels to propose a draft security agreement between the Russian Federation and the United States in December last year, as well as measures to ensure the security of the Russian Federation and NATO member states, has led to a final loss of mutual trust," Mitrofanova said.

"Conducting a special operation is a prevention measure in order not to allow the full-scale aggression against the (internationally unrecognized) Donetsk and the Lugansk People's Republics and individual regions of Russia, which was scheduled by Ukraine for March of this year. Today our country defends its interests, its future, Russia has no plans to occupy Ukraine's territories and even more to annex them to Russia - Russian troops have come to restore order and will leave after by achieving all the tasks set by the country's leadership," she said.

On Azovstal

“On May 16, as a result of negotiations with the Ukrainian military blocked on the territory of the Azovstal plant in Mariupol, an agreement was reached to leave the plant. Fighters of the neo-Nazi group Azov continue to surrender. During this time, 1,730 fighters laid down their arms. All of them were taken to the Donetsk People's Republic. The wounded receive the necessary medical care," said Eleonora Mitrofanova.

"We note that the Kyiv regime will not be able to present the surrender of the Ukrainian army as its own humanitarian operation. Let me remind you that for several weeks the Russian side has repeatedly offered the Ukrainian formations to lay down their arms and promised them that in this case, they would survive. All surrendered fighters will be identified. The Russian military will determine which of them served in the Ukrainian armed forces and which was a member of the Azov nationalist battalion. Their fate will be decided in court"- claims the Russian ambassador.

