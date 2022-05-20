The Metal Bars put at the Entrance of Bulgaria’s Parliament will be Removed

The metal bars placed at the main entrance of the National Assembly will be removed. This was announced by Parliament Speaker Nikola Minchev.

"They will be removed, according to the recommendations of the Ministry of Culture. We contacted them today to hand us both the act and the removal order, we will comply with them without appealing," said NA Speaker Nikola Minchev.

He also said that the installation of the metal bars cost BGN 34,000.

The procedure for their installation was initiated by the Secretary-General of the National Assembly Gabriela Kilfanova. Minchev received only a report on the internal reimbursement of parliamentary expenditures, but there was still an oral agreement with experts on the installation of bars.

Minchev ruled out a political attack given the fact that the chief secretary was the appointment of former National Assembly Speaker Iva Miteva. He has not yet decided whether Kilfanova will be released:

"Even if such a decision is reached, I will not announce it in the media," he said.

Shortly before that, Iva Miteva defended the Secretary-General:

"Yes, I have appointed the Secretary-General, and I think that the Secretary-General has done her job the way he should have done it. I think the Speaker of Parliament should wind the tape back and check all the facts, but for the speaker of parliament to hide behind the administration, at least that’s not right."

A full inspection will be made, Minchev assured, but, regardless of the result, he takes responsibility for what happened:

"Well, I'm still the Speaker of the National Assembly, so I'm responsible, I hope this is just a bad memory."

External security barriers in front of parliament will also be removed. Asked how the building will be guarded, Minchev said:

"As we have been protecting ourselves so far, obviously."

/BNR