The Average Life Expectancy of Bulgarians is Decreasing

The average life expectancy of a single Bulgarian is decreasing. Calculated for the period 2019-2021, it is 73.6 years and decreases by 1 year compared to the calculation for 2018-2020.

The indicator is calculated on the basis of population mortality data and measures the expected number of years that a person will live on average, provided that the mortality rate will remain the same throughout his life as it was during the current period. Average life expectancy is calculated as the ratio of the number of man-years to surviving age x for the entire period of their future life (from age x to age limit) to the number of survivors x. The average life expectancy of a newborn is considered to be the average life expectancy of the population.

For 2019-2021, the average life expectancy for men is 70.1 years, and for women it is 7.3 years higher - 77.4 years. Compared to 2011 in 2021 for men there is a decrease of 0.3 years. There is no change in women.

The average life expectancy of the population in the cities is 2.4 years higher (74.3 years) than in the villages (71.9 years). Compared to 2011 for the population in the cities there is a decrease of 0.3 years, and in the villages - by 0.1 years.

For those over 65, the life expectancy is 15.2 years. For men and women it is 13.0 and 17.1 years, respectively. Compared to 2011, in 2021 the life expectancy of those over 65 decreased by 0.3 years.

The residents of Vidin region (70.5 years) are expected to live the shortest, and the residents of Kardzhali region (75.5 years) are expected to live the longest. In 7 districts the average duration is above the national average.

Women live longer than men in all districts of the country but the biggest difference between the sexes is in Lovech district (8.4 years) and the smallest - in Kardzhali district (5.7 years).

