Bomb Threats in 134 Schools in Serbia

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | May 20, 2022, Friday // 12:47
Bulgaria: Bomb Threats in 134 Schools in Serbia

Reports of explosive devices were sent this morning to many primary and secondary schools in Serbia, the Ministry of Education, Science and Technological Development reported.

Warnings were sent to the e-mail addresses of 134 primary schools in Novi Sad, Pirot, Nis, Babusnica, Vlasotince, Lebane and Kursumlija, the statement said.

Teams of the Ministry of Interior are on the ground.

Until the completion of the inspections, the lessons will be conducted online, and after it is confirmed that there is no danger, the students will be returned to the schools.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Nova

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: bomb, Serbia, explosive, students
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria