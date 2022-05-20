Bomb Threats in 134 Schools in Serbia
Reports of explosive devices were sent this morning to many primary and secondary schools in Serbia, the Ministry of Education, Science and Technological Development reported.
Warnings were sent to the e-mail addresses of 134 primary schools in Novi Sad, Pirot, Nis, Babusnica, Vlasotince, Lebane and Kursumlija, the statement said.
Teams of the Ministry of Interior are on the ground.
Until the completion of the inspections, the lessons will be conducted online, and after it is confirmed that there is no danger, the students will be returned to the schools.
