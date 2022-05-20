A Dead Newborn wrapped in a Plastic Bag was found in Sofia
A dead baby, wrapped in a plastic bag, was found in the capital's Ovcha Kupel district. The child was completely developed, but sadly it had passed away. This was reported to Nova TV by the police and the Emergency Service. The signal was given by a neighbor.
Boris Markov is the man who discovered the body. He told Nova TV that around 8 a.m., as usual, he was collecting the garbage in front of his restaurant. He also saw a blue bag. He picked it up with the intention of throwing it away, after which the bag broke up. The body of a newborn baby fell out from inside. Apparently, the child was fully developed after birth and without signs of violence. There is no speculation as to who the mother might be. There are no cameras in the area.
