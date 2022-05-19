Bulgaria wants from the EC to Receive COVID Vaccines according to the Needs of the Population

The Ministry of Health has sent a letter to the European Commission, informing about its desire to receive quantities of vaccines against COVID-19, tailored to the needs of the population, said the press center of the ministry.

The practice so far has proved that it is not working to bet on quantities of vaccines that exceed the needs of the country, the Ministry of Health notes and points out that this is the case with the agreement between the European Commission and Pfizer/BioNTech for the purchase of pandemic vaccines for 2022 -2023. According to the contract, by the end of 2022, nearly 3 million more doses are to be delivered to Bulgaria, and in 2023 - over 7 million doses.

"The desire of the Ministry of Health is for our country to continue to be provided with a wide portfolio of vaccines against Covid-19 but in reasonable quantities, to ensure access of Bulgarian citizens to various types of vaccine products," the statement said.

Since the middle of last year, Bulgaria has been donating or reselling vaccines and postponing planned deliveries for future periods.

Several other Member States have raised the issue of the possibility of amending that treaty with the European Commission. The main reason is that Member States are obliged to purchase quantities of vaccines that they do not need.

