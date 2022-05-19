Bulgarian Posts restored Domestic Money Transfers

Bulgarian Posts is resuming the acceptance and payment of domestic money orders - ordinary and express, the state-owned company said, adding that a list of post offices where money orders can be accepted and paid is published on the post office's website.

It is specified that express money orders can be paid at any post office from the above list, and ordinary - only at the post office to which the transfer is addressed.

Also, the payment of unpaid remittances accepted before the hacker attack on April 16 will begin on June 6.

After the hacker attack, for which Deputy Prime Minister Kalina Konstantinova, under whose auspices are currently Bulgarian Posts, said came from Russia or former Soviet republics, she removed the company's old management and appointed Bogdan Teofanidis as acting caretaker for three months, as well as other private sector managers. As a reason for the change of management Konstantinova announced the poor financial results and lack of solutions to save the company from ever-growing losses.

It is still not possible to calculate the financial losses from the cyber attack, as the system is not fully operational and the attacks continue. 6600 computers will be turned on in stages at 2300 locations. Konstantinova announced that more than 300 computers will no longer be able to function and donations are being sought to acquire new ones.

The company receives BGN 80 million per year from the state for the three services it provides - universal postal service, payment of pensions and distribution of print media.

Dnevnik