Politics | May 19, 2022, Thursday // 13:08
Bulgaria: Bars were put at the Entrance to Bulgarian Parliament, "Vazrazhdane" demanded their removal @BNT

Following yesterday's decision to put bars on the inside of parliament's doors, the “Vazrazhdane” political party issued a statement calling for the bars to be removed.

According to them, this is a disgraceful act committed without the knowledge of MPs. The party stated that no speaker of parliament has allowed himself to put bars on the building, a symbol of parliamentarism and democracy. They believe that their placement shows fear and disrespect for the people.

"The installation of metal bars at the official entrance of the National Assembly provoked sharp negative reactions among the people, Bulgarian public figures and politicians. It is inadmissible for such a sole decision to be a threat to public order and a symbol of the lack of parliamentarism in Bulgaria. We, from the “Vazrazhdane” party, demand that the metal bars be removed immediately and that the initiator of this act apologizes to the MPs and the Bulgarian people for this shameful act," said MP Elena Guncheva from the parliamentary rostrum.

The press center of the National Assembly clarified that the bars were placed on the recommendation of theNational Security Service and after a decision of the "parliamentary control" procedure.

/BNT

