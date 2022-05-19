PM: Bulgaria must become a Portal for American Investments in Europe

Prime Minister Kiril Petkov stated that Bulgaria should become a portal of American investments in Europe.

Together with US Assistant Secretary of State Dr. Karen Donfried, he participated in a business breakfast organized by the American Chamber of Commerce in Bulgaria. Petkov thanked our allies in the United States for their support, especially in the energy field.

"Since Bulgaria, dependent on Russian gas, can diversify its sources so quickly at a price equal to or lower than that of Gazprom, this is indeed possible," the prime minister said. Petkov stressed that the fight against corruption includes tackling foreign influences.

"We came in with the promise of anti-corruption. What I didn't know was that anti-corruption is, in fact, limiting foreign influence on Bulgaria, and more specifically on Russian influence. When gas supplies to Bulgaria were unilaterally cut off, not because we were not fulfilling our agreement, on the contrary - it was simply decided to terminate it as a political instrument, and not a political instrument for Bulgaria, but a political instrument for Europe. We were just the first in line and they had to show that if their unilateral recommendations are not taken, Bulgaria will not have gas and this government will not survive. That is why it has been so important in the last three weeks to show that we can, that there is diversification, that no one can twist the hands of the democratic world and that together we are strong and even diversification was equivalent to and even lower than Gazprom's gas prices "- stressed Kiril Petkov.

US Assistant Secretary of State Dr. Karen Donfried pointed out that the United States considers Bulgaria an important ally.

"Our biggest challenge is the Russian invasion of Ukraine. We believe that allies like Bulgaria, which provide vital assistance to Ukraine, are also important to our coalition. During Kiril Petkov's visit to the United States, Kamala Harris thanked for the support of Bulgaria for Ukraine and the solidarity in the Face of Russia's Attempt to shake the energy eecurity and use energy as a weapon. Kiril Petkov has already announced in Bulgaria that liquefied natural gas supplies from the United States are guaranteed. Russia slammed its doors on your country." - said Dr. Karen Donfried, Assistant Secretary of State.

/BNT