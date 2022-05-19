European Commission Proposed an Armaments Plan to Ensure the Security of the EU

World » EU | May 19, 2022, Thursday // 09:42
Bulgaria: European Commission Proposed an Armaments Plan to Ensure the Security of the EU High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell @Flickr

The EU needs to expand its military investments in order to replenish the stockpile of weapons provided to Ukraine in the short term.” This was stated on Wednesday by the head of the EU foreign service Josep Borrell, presenting the recommendations of the European Commission to address the shortcomings of European defense.

According to the European Commission, in the coming years, EU countries intend to spend an additional €200 billion on weapons. "We do not want to enter an arms race and we do not seek to push the world towards a third world war. But we need to ensure joint arms purchases to compensate for the shortcomings of European defense and the mass disarmament of EU countries in previous years," Borrell was quoted as saying by international media.

He noted that between 1999 and 2014, EU countries carried out "massive and asynchronous disarmament". According to him, the conflict in Ukraine confirmed the importance of restoring the defense capabilities of EU countries. "This is the first conflict of such intensity in Europe since World War II. Thousands of soldiers have already died in it, hundreds of thousands of fighters and hundreds of tanks are involved on both sides. This requires us to act," Borrell said.

In a document published by the European Commission, the EU's priorities for ensuring its defense capabilities will be "liberation from Soviet weapons, replenishment of weapons and ammunition and significant strengthening of anti-missile and anti-aircraft systems."

In the future, this plan includes the purchase of tanks, artillery, armored vehicles, aircraft, helicopters and drones, as well as cyber defense systems.

In the long run, this plan includes the joint development of new modern European weapons of a new generation, mainly tanks and aircraft.

The EC is also proposing a full shift to joint purchases of weapons and military equipment to avoid duplication and fragmentation in both EU armies and the European defense industry. All these steps are presented as complementary and strengthening NATO's defense capabilities.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BGNES

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: defense, security, EU, borrell
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria