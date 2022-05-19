Macron approves of France giving Bulgaria Temporary Fighter Jets until the New F-16s Arrive

President Emmanuel Macron has expressed "France's readiness to support Bulgaria so that our country's Air Force does not lose its defense capabilities until it receives the F-16 fighter jets prepaid by Bulgaria."

This was announced by the press center of "Dondukov" 2 after a telephone conversation between President Rumen Radev and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

The European perspective of the countries of the Western Balkans, the consequences of the hostilities in Ukraine and the changed security environment in Europe were also the focus of the conversation between Radev and Macron.

“In the interests of the stability of United Europe, each EU candidate country must uphold European values ​​related to the rights of its citizens, and Bulgaria expects definite results from North Macedonia in this regard before agreeing to start negotiations.” - this was stated during the conversation by the Bulgarian head of state.

Rumen Radev also pointed out that an agreement was reached between Bulgaria and North Macedonia to prepare a roadmap outlining short-term and long-term goals, the implementation of which will advance the process of European integration for our southwestern neighbor, but there are still no results in this direction.

The expectation of our country for legally binding guarantees, which will be included in the negotiating framework for North Macedonia and will guarantee the fulfillment of the commitments made by the RNM, was also noted by the President.

Rumen Radev stressed that the non-implementation of the Bilateral Treaty of Friendship and Good Neighbourliness and Cooperation by the RNM, 5 years after its signing, requires concrete steps and results, the implementation of which to restore and strengthen our confidence.

