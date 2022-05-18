First Russian Soldier to go on Trial in Ukraine plead Guilty for Killing a Civilian

The first Russian soldier to stand trial for war crimes in Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion has pleaded guilty today to all charges against him. Among them is the murder of an unarmed civilian, the Russian edition of the BBC reports.

According to the prosecutor's office, the murder was committed by 21-year-old Vadim Shishimarin in the Sumy region, when the column containing the soldier came under fire from the Ukrainian army. In an attempt to retreat, he and four other Russian servicemen took a foreign car and headed back to the border.

Shishimarin explains that the withdrawals saw a 62-year-old man talking on the phone in the village of Chupahivka. Another Russian soldier ordered Shishimarin to kill the man so as not to tell the Ukrainian fighters about them.

"I was ordered to shoot and I shot at him once, he fell. We escaped," read Shishimarin's testimony from the Security Service of Ukraine. The Kremlin declined to comment, arguing that there was a lack of information.

Asked if he unreservedly confessed to all crimes, including war crimes and premeditated murder, 21-year-old Sergeant Vadim Shishimarin said yes.

Today was the first substantive hearing of the Kyiv district court in the case. This is an extremely important process for Ukraine.

Shishimarin may receive a 10-15-year or even life sentence. For the Russian edition of the BBC, the lawyer of the serviceman explains that he would like to receive an acquittal without giving details.

Based on these testimonies and other materials, the prosecution believes that the sergeant fired several times with a machine gun through the open window of the car.

In early May, Ukrainian authorities announced Shishimarin's arrest without giving details but released a video in which the soldier said he had come to fight in Ukraine to support his mother financially.

