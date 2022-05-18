Bulgaria is among the Seven Countries with Growth in Car Sales for the Quarter of 2022

Business | May 18, 2022, Wednesday // 18:29
Bulgaria is among the seven EU countries that reported growth in sales of new cars in the period January - April, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA). The 9031 new cars sold form the growth of 13.1%, which is the third highest after Romania (35.6%) and Slovakia (13.9%). Other countries with higher sales in the first four months of the year than in the same period of 2021 are Cyprus (3.7%), Ireland (+ 4.7%), Latvia and Portugal with the same growth - 2.9%) .

In general, for all EU countries the decline in sales of new cars for the period January - April was 14.4%. The reasons are clear - the still insurmountable shortage of microchips and disrupted supply chain due to the war in Ukraine. Of the large markets, sales in Italy (-26.5%), France (-18.6%) and Spain (-11.8%) contracted the most.

As for the data for April, they show a collapse in 23 of the 27 EU member states. Exceptions are only in Romania (+ 23.4%), Ireland (+ 10%), Croatia (+ 2.7%) and Sweden (+ 0.3%). In Bulgaria, sales were lower by 1.8%, with 2357 new cars sold last month. On average for EU countries, transactions decreased by 20.6%.

Recently, the research company S&P Global Mobility predicts that due to the already mentioned factors, 1.7 million fewer cars are expected to be sold in Europe. The German Center for Automotive Research expects a 10.1% drop in transactions across Europe (including Eastern Europe and Russia) to 16 million.

