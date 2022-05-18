Bulgaria is among the Seven Countries with Growth in Car Sales for the Quarter of 2022
Bulgaria is among the seven EU countries that reported growth in sales of new cars in the period January - April, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA). The 9031 new cars sold form the growth of 13.1%, which is the third highest after Romania (35.6%) and Slovakia (13.9%). Other countries with higher sales in the first four months of the year than in the same period of 2021 are Cyprus (3.7%), Ireland (+ 4.7%), Latvia and Portugal with the same growth - 2.9%) .
In general, for all EU countries the decline in sales of new cars for the period January - April was 14.4%. The reasons are clear - the still insurmountable shortage of microchips and disrupted supply chain due to the war in Ukraine. Of the large markets, sales in Italy (-26.5%), France (-18.6%) and Spain (-11.8%) contracted the most.
As for the data for April, they show a collapse in 23 of the 27 EU member states. Exceptions are only in Romania (+ 23.4%), Ireland (+ 10%), Croatia (+ 2.7%) and Sweden (+ 0.3%). In Bulgaria, sales were lower by 1.8%, with 2357 new cars sold last month. On average for EU countries, transactions decreased by 20.6%.
Recently, the research company S&P Global Mobility predicts that due to the already mentioned factors, 1.7 million fewer cars are expected to be sold in Europe. The German Center for Automotive Research expects a 10.1% drop in transactions across Europe (including Eastern Europe and Russia) to 16 million.
