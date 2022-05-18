Bulgarian Foreign Minister: Our Position on North Macedonia will Not Change

“Bulgaria's position on the start of negotiations between North Macedonia and the EU is clear and cannot be changed at the forthcoming General Affairs Council. The relations between our two countries cannot be reduced to a football match and to talk in whose field the ball is.”

This was stated to BGNES by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Teodora Genčovska on the occasion of today's statement of the Macedonian Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani that the ball is in the field of Bulgaria and our country does not have a clear and unified position on RNM.

"North Macedonia’s Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani often appears in the media and speaks constantly. This is not a tennis match or a football match to talk about which team he is on or in which field. Our position is extremely clear, we have a national consensus on the subject. I do not know in what clearer way to explain it to Mr. Osmani," said Minister Genchovska.

Asked by BGNES whether she expects a change in Bulgaria's position on lifting the veto for the start of negotiations between North Macedonia and the forthcoming General Affairs Council, Genchovska said: "No. There is no way our position can be changed in the General Affairs Council, because there is no such topic."

She categorically rejected accusations made by Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski that Bulgaria had taken RNM and Albania hostage.

"They are not fulfilling the treaty, we need specifics. We lost 5 months already in talking and interviews. We are waiting for the implementation of the agreement to begin," Genchovska said.

/BGNES