Active Cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria fell below 100,000

Society » HEALTH | May 18, 2022, Wednesday // 10:00
Bulgaria: Active Cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria fell below 100,000

The active cases of covid-19 in Bulgaria dropped to 99,213, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

The new infections for the last 24 hours are 457 out of a total of 8130 tests (5.62 percent positive). 5436 people recovered for the past 24 hours. During the past 24 hours, 6 people died with a positive test for coronavirus. All six were not vaccinated.

The number of people in intensive care units has decreased to 50, and the total number of hospitalized is 572. There are 53 new patients in hospitals with covid.

781 doses of vaccine have been administered in the past 24 hours, and since the beginning of the immunization campaign, 2,058,090 have been vaccinated.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BTA

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19, cases, vaccinated, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria