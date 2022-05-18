Active Cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria fell below 100,000

The active cases of covid-19 in Bulgaria dropped to 99,213, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

The new infections for the last 24 hours are 457 out of a total of 8130 tests (5.62 percent positive). 5436 people recovered for the past 24 hours. During the past 24 hours, 6 people died with a positive test for coronavirus. All six were not vaccinated.

The number of people in intensive care units has decreased to 50, and the total number of hospitalized is 572. There are 53 new patients in hospitals with covid.

781 doses of vaccine have been administered in the past 24 hours, and since the beginning of the immunization campaign, 2,058,090 have been vaccinated.

/BTA