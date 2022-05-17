Cherries from Greece and Turkey are expected to Flood the Market in Bulgaria

The year will be good for cherries, apricots and plums, but the challenge is that this is set to apply to other countries as well.

According to Miroslav Chernikov from Silistra, a member of the board of the Union of Danube Fruit Growers, cherries from Greece and Turkey are expected to flood the Bulgarian market and undercut the prices of domestic producers. Fears go even further - that they will be displaced from the market altogether.

Fruit growers want urgent market measures on the part of the state - a policy to ensure market access for Bulgarian goods abroad.

Miroslav Chernikov grows about 1,000 decares of cherries, apricots, plums and cherries from a total of nearly 50,000 decares of perennials in the Silistra region. There are about 500 fruit growers in the region. He is pleased that they have managed to save their fruit trees from the frosts, but the problems do not end there.

“Massive losses await fruit growers if they do not have a good purchase price that is higher than the cost. The state must intervene”, Miroslav Chernikov said.

Chernikov, like many of his colleagues, is constantly investing. They are opening workshops for sorting and cooling the fruits in order to improve the quality they offer on the market.

Over the years, Romanian resellers have saved Silistra farmers on perennials, but they cannot be relied on. They go where the price is lowest, and this year - is expected to have a vast choice.

/BNR