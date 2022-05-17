Bulgarian MiG-29s again Escorted a Passenger Plane after a Bomb Signal on board

Politics » DEFENSE | May 17, 2022, Tuesday // 16:44
Bulgaria: Bulgarian MiG-29s again Escorted a Passenger Plane after a Bomb Signal on board Bulgarian MiG-29 @Bulgarian Air Force Facebook page

A new bomb threat to a passenger plane has raised Bulgarian MiG-29s in the sky, the Air Force said.

It is a plane of the Turkish Airlines, flying to Antalya, for which a signal for an explosive device on board was given. The plane was escorted successively by Romanian, Bulgarian and Turkish fighters and landed successfully in Turkey, with no consequences for passengers and crew.

In recent months, there has been an increase in the number of cases in which NATO member states have actually used fighter jets under the Air Policing mission due to bomb threats. and airspace protection.

Less than a week ago, there was a signal for a bomb after which a Bulgarian MiG-29 aircraft assisted the passenger plane.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNT

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: bomb, threat, MiG-29, Bulgarian
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria