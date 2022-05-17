Bulgarian MiG-29s again Escorted a Passenger Plane after a Bomb Signal on board

A new bomb threat to a passenger plane has raised Bulgarian MiG-29s in the sky, the Air Force said.

It is a plane of the Turkish Airlines, flying to Antalya, for which a signal for an explosive device on board was given. The plane was escorted successively by Romanian, Bulgarian and Turkish fighters and landed successfully in Turkey, with no consequences for passengers and crew.

In recent months, there has been an increase in the number of cases in which NATO member states have actually used fighter jets under the Air Policing mission due to bomb threats. and airspace protection.

Less than a week ago, there was a signal for a bomb after which a Bulgarian MiG-29 aircraft assisted the passenger plane.

/BNT