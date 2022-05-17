Turkey will Block the Accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reaffirmed his position on Sweden and Finland in NATO. Ankara will not allow the two countries and will block their accession to the Alliance.
Yesterday, it was announced that the first diplomats from Sweden and Finland were preparing to visit Ankara to discuss their candidacies for NATO.
The Turkish president advised them not to bother sending delegations to Turkey to persuade him to support them. The reason is that, according to Erdogan, they are "guest houses for terrorist organizations" and shelter people associated with groups identified as terrorist.
These include the EU-recognized terrorist organization PKK, the Kurdistan Workers' Party, and the followers of Fethullah Gulen, whom Ankara named as the organizer of the coup attempt in 2016. Any NATO enlargement requires the approval of 30 member states and their parliaments.
/BNT
