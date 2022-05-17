Lavrov: With the arrival of Scholz, Germany lost the last Signs of Independence

May 17, 2022
“After the coming to power of Olaf Scholz's government, Berlin lost the last signs of independence.”

This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during the educational marathon "New Horizons" organized by the "Knowledge" society, quoted by TASS. "Since the current government came to power, Germany has lost the last signs of autonomy," he said.

Lavrov also commented on the topic of Ukraine. According to him, “the West is not ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine. The West has not made any proposals on Ukraine, the West does not need Ukraine, for the West, Ukraine is redundant material”, Lavrov said. Russia's foreign minister also said that Russia had information that the Ukrainian side was controlled by London and Washington during the talks.

