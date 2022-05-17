The Red Cross has accused Europe of "Double Standards" with Ukrainian Refugees

The head of the world's largest humanitarian network has accused Europe of "double standards" on migration policy.

“The rapid admission of Ukrainians fleeing Russian attacks raises the question of Europe's ‘double standard’ on migrants, which runs counter to the non-acceptance of people fleeing violence in Africa, the Middle East and other countries”, said Francesco Rocca, President of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.

During a press conference, Rocca said he did not think there was "any difference" between a man fleeing Donbas in eastern Ukraine and a man fleeing the Boko Haram extremist group in Nigeria.

"Those fleeing violence, those seeking protection must be treated equally," Roca said.

He said there was a "moral imperative" to help people fleeing violence and turmoil, and that the "political, social and humanitarian response to the crisis in Ukraine had shown what was possible when humanity and dignity came first, when there was global solidarity".

"We hoped that the Ukrainian crisis would be a turning point in European migration policy, but, unfortunately, this did not happen," Roca said.

/BGNES