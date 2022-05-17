Colonel on Russia TV1: The Whole World is Against Us

“We are in complete geopolitical loneliness and practically the whole world is against us!” Said Colonel from the Reserve and military observer Mikhail Khodaryonok live on the state television channel Russia 1 (“Россия 1”). Khodaryonok was a guest on the talk show "60 Minutes" by TV presenter Olga Skabeyeva, whose nickname is "Putin's Iron Doll", and apparently managed to drive the hostess to hysteria.

"In our profession, it is very important to always stay in the position of military-political realism. If you go beyond these frames, in fact, the story, sooner or later, will hit us so hard that you will see what will happen. What is the most important thing in this plan?

Let's not talk nonsense, again - look at the problem as a whole, from a general strategic position. Let's not swing any missiles here, there, Finland. This seems like a lot of fun.

However, the main disadvantage of our military-political situation is that we are in complete geopolitical loneliness and practically against us, as well as not wanting to admit it, is the whole world. And it is precisely from this situation, from this situation, that we must get out. That is the military-political task," the colonel said.

After Khodaryonok's words, Skabeyeva moved to an iron tone with pursed lips:

"Who do you propose to be friends with and at what cost? Why don't you consider the Chinese to be representatives of the civilized world? Why do you find the people of India less sympathetic than the British?”

“I ask the question in its entirety. In general, in political terms,” the military expert tried to reply in a normal tone.

"It simply came to our notice then. Those who are with us or remain neutral are more. If we count them by population. Than the representatives of the aggressive, most hostile to us West. "- said the TV presenter.

"Agree that the situation is not normal. As for India and China, which you mentioned, their support for our country is not so unconditional. And again, and again… ", insisted Khodaryonok.

"But we understand that we were left with no other way out, I ask you once again: Did you have the option to make friends with London? There is a desire, perhaps? After everything done, said and done? No", Olga Skabeyeva answered for the viewers.

"Nevertheless, the situation cannot be considered normal when a coalition of 41 countries is against us, and our capabilities in military-political and military-technical terms are still limited. Such a situation cannot be considered normal. And we have to get out of it," the military observer reiterated.

Mikhail Khodaryonok is a former colonel, graduated from the USSR Military Command Academy for Air Defense, was deputy commander of the S-200 anti-aircraft missile regiment, and later graduated from the General Staff Academy of the Russian Army. He is currently a military observer for Gazeta.ru and Vesti FM radio station.

Olga Skabeyeva, 37, and her husband, Evgeny Popov, host the “60-Minute” talk show on Russia's former second state television channel, now renamed Russia 1. She is considered a propagandist for Putin's regime. Due to her professional activity, she is banned from entering Ukraine, and in February 2022 she was included in the European Union's sanctions list. Personal sanctions on her have been imposed since March 9.

