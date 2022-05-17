Bulgaria: Annual Inflation in April was 14.4%

Inflation for April compared to March was 2.5 percent, according to the National Statistical Institute. Inflation since the beginning of the year (April 2022 compared to December 2021) is 7.8 percent, and annual inflation for April 2022 compared to April 2021 is 14.4 percent.

The average annual inflation for the period May 2021 - April 2022 compared to the period May 2020 - April 2021 is 7 percent.

In April 2022, compared to the previous month, the prices of foodstuffs rose by 4.5%, of clothing and footwear by 6.4%, of electricity, gas and fuel, and of housing - by 1.7%. More expensive are transport, medicines.

Entertainment prices remain at last year's level but going to a restaurant or hotel now costs 2.6% more.

In April 2022 the prices of: rice increased by 3.0%, flour - by 4.0%, bread - by 3.1%, pasta - by 1.1%, beef - by 3.2%, pork - by 7.8%, lamb - by 12.9%, poultry meat - by 10.2%, perishable and non-perishable sausages - by 7.6 and 5.0%, respectively, minced meat - by 5.0%, whole and low-fat milk - by 2.8%, respectively and 1.2%, yogurt - by 4.3%, cheese - by 4.4%, yellow cheese - by 3.5%, cottage cheese - by 2.8%, eggs - by 5.2%, milk oils - by 3.9%, oil - by 4.0%, apples - by 1.6%, citrus and southern fruits - by 1.3%, tomatoes - by 20.8%, cabbage - by 5.8%, peppers - by 16.3%, ripe onions - by 11.0%, garlic - by 2.0%, root vegetables (carrots and red beets) - by 6.9%, olives - by 3.0%, lentils - by 4.4%, potatoes - by 8.9%, sugar - by 4.7%, vinegar - by 2.9%, salt - by 2.8%, mineral water - by 3.8%, carbonated drinks - by 0.7%, brandies - by 3.4%, wines - by 1.8%, and others.

During the month under review in the groups of non-food goods and services there was an increase in prices for: clothing and footwear - by 6.2 and 7.0%, materials for repair and maintenance of housing - by 3.3%, coal - by 4.8%, firewood - by 2.6%, pellets - by 1.9%, furniture - by 2.9%, refrigerators - by 1.2%, vacuum cleaners - by 0.8%, dishwashing detergents - by 5.4%, washing powders - by 2.2%, diesel fuel - by 6.0%, motor gasoline A95H - by 3.5%, motor gasoline A100H - by 3.1%, propane-butane gas for LTS - by 2.7%, methane for LTS - by 11.4%, bus transport - by 3.4%, passenger taxis - by 1.7% %, passenger air transport - by 13.2%, newspapers - by 9.1%, catering services - by 2.7%, barber and hairdressing services - by 1.2%, cosmetics - by 1.2%, and others.

In April 2022 the prices of medicinal products remained at the level of the previous month, and medical and dental services increased by 0.6 and 0.5%, respectively.

