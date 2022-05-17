European Fashion Council with a historic contribution to the United Europe

For the first time, the European Capital of Culture - Novi Sad 2022 and Serbia Fashion Week unites culture and fashion in one!

BULGARIA, ROMANIA and SERBIA are launching 3 INNOVATIONS





On the eve of its 15th anniversary, which is to be celebrated on 19 May 2022, the European representative fashion organization of the EU and Europe - European Fashion Council has once again proved to be a significant factor and author of innovative strategies, causes and ideas with a vision, that has established the organization's leadership as a leading and preferred partner in global fashion management.

The think tank, as often defined the 28-nation bloc with its Fashion Weeks and programs to support the fashion industry in the EU and Europe, dates its back know-how projects since the creation of the EU 2020 Strategy. Then, in early 2010, it was recognized and included with its innovative program "Fashion Europe - 2020" of 148 activities, supplemented and transformed today into an investment strategy "Fashion Horizon - 2050" with 353 top ideas, causes and events. Certainly, strategits could change the vision not only of Europe but also of the world, by applying the power of fashion such as culture, education, economics, international relations and politics with a humanitarian, charitable and philanthropic mission.

The realization of this mission began in 2012, during which time also the national Serbia Fashion Week was established in an international format to show and prove the importance of fashion art and industry. With the then signed in the Municipality of Novi Sad, Protocol of 7 EFC member-states (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Hungary, the North Macedonia, Montenegro, Portugal, Serbia), launched a useful PROGRAM FOR INTERNATIONAL EXCHANGE OF DESIGNERS and their presentations on stage in other Fashion Weeks in the EU, Europe and around the world from China to USA, South America and Africa. This format is applicable all over the world today, and follows the example set by the EFC from Novi Sad through Serbia Fashion Week for support fashion designers.

In 2012, and not coincidentally, the European Union invited the EFC from among 42 selected NGOs for culture, arts and education, and was deservedly evaluated and recognized to be 1 of the 16 approved structures for the implementation of the EU-UNESCO Convention for the protect and implementation of new forms of cultural diversity.

For 10 years from now, in the current 2022, the EFC and the example of Serbia with its national Fashion Week in Novi Sad showed and proved the most important thing, namely: the successful application of fashion as a new form of cultural diversity with MUCH MORE FUTURE through its inclusion (for the first time in Europe) as part of the calendar of the European Capital of Culture - Novi Sad 2022. This is historic recognition from Serbia is for all fashion designers, achieved only by the National Chamber of Fashion of Serbia with Serbia Fashion Week, to add to the history of world fashion management more 3 new dimensions. The signed Protocol start the implementation of the following 3 conceptual projects, signed by Bulgaria, Romania and Serbia as members of the EFC Presidential Council:

The first of them is the EUROPEAN CAPITAL OF FASHION with identical application and as an innovative development of the EU- time-tested traditional annual project EUROPEAN CAPITAL OF CULTURE - historical contribution of Novi Sad 2022 – Serbia;

The second is BALKAN FASHION WEEK & AWARDS as given the historical contribution of SERBIA, ROMANIA and BULGARIA for the development of the Western Balkans by the implementation of the European Union of Arts and Ideas that EFC created by its 28 member-states;

The third conceptual projects is the EUROPEAN FASHION WEEK ZONE as identical of EUROZONE, but for the fashion industry and its strong management, investment development and support with high quality producing – an excellent example of Europe to the world.

Signed by Bulgaria, Romania and Serbia, Minutes and Resolutions #14-5/2022 from the name of all 28 member - states of the EFC за support and implementation of new initiatives through approval, partnership building and honorary partonage are sent with official invitations and in original to Mr. Emanuel MACRON (France) - President of France and Mr. Jean CASTEX - the Prime Minister of France as President of the current French Presidency of the Council of the EU, Mr. Charles MICHEL (the Kingdom of Belgium) - President of the Council of the EU, Mrs. Roberta METSOLA (Malta) - President of the European Parliament, Mrs. Ursula von der LEYEN (Germany) - President of the European Commission and Mr Petr FIALA (Czech Republic) – Prime Minister of Czech Republic as the next President of the Czech Presidency of the Council of the EU. Their implementation is in favor of the EU Recovery and Sustainability Plan in the post-covid period for reforms and investments not only of the fashion and creative industries at the pan-European level, but also of the economies of the EU and the rest from the world with the first stage of implementation until 2027.

With this press information the EFC expresses its great THANK YOU from all 28 members-states to Mrs. Svetlana HORVAT for her work and contribution, to Mr. Milos VUCHEVICH - the Mayor of Novi Sad and to the Members of Parliament of Vojvodina and Republic of Serbia for the recognition of the fashion industry as part of the culture with project European Capital of Culture - Novi Sad 2022.

Last but not least, the EFC would like to thank the Republic of FRANCE and the current French Presidency of the Council of the EU for that making possible proudly we adding more to the French historical fashion traditions of the Napoleonic III era when was created the first in the world an Union of fashion designers (1868), among whose contemporary followers is also as the European Fashion Council.

We wish all fashion designers to be healthy, proudly and creatively inspired, because the European podium is yours!

/European Fashion Council