Biden brings back the US Contingent to Somalia

President Joe Biden has ordered the resumption of the US military presence in Somalia to help local authorities fight the Islamist group Al-Shabaab. This was announced by a high-ranking representative of the American authorities, quoted by AFP.

The ruling puts an end to an order issued by Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump, who withdrew almost all US forces from the East African nation in late 2020 in a bid to reduce the country's military commitments abroad in his last weeks in power.

Less than 500 troops will be sent to Somalia "after some time".

Earlier, a contingent of 750 U.S. fighters spent years in the country conducting operations against Al-Shabaab before Trump relocated them to neighboring Kenya and Djibouti.

"Since then, Al-Shabaab has unfortunately gained new strength," said a spokesman for the US administration.

