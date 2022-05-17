COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 362 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Three hundred and sixty-two new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Bulgaria after 6777 tests were performed in the last 24 hours, according to the Unified Information Portal. 5.3% of the tests performed were positive and 64.36% of the cases during the day were not vaccinated. Eleven people who had not been vaccinated died.

In the last 24 hours, 100 infected people have been hospitalized and 6,252 have been cured. Seventy percent of those hospitalized have not been vaccinated. The total number of hospitalized to date is 583, including 55 in intensive care units.

The active cases of COVID-19 are currently 104,198.

A total of 4,392,086 doses of vaccine were given, including 725 during the last 24 hours.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,161,992 cases of infection and 37,059 deaths have been registered in Bulgaria. 1,020,735 people were cured, according to the Unified Information Portal.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BTA