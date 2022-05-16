How much have Incomes and Expenses Increased in Bulgaria in a Year

In Bulgaria, expenditures in the first quarter of this year increased by an average of 13.3% and incomes increased by an average of 9.6%. The data are from the National Statistical Institute.

Wage income increased by 12.9%, pension income increased by 7.9%. On the other hand, the income from self-employment decreased by 2.6% and from social benefits by 30.9%.

The national statistics also report that in the first three months of this year Bulgarians spent more on food, soft drinks and health care compared to the same period in 2021.

Expenditures on food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 17.8%, on alcoholic beverages and cigarettes by 4.0%, on clothing and footwear by 5.3%, on water, electricity, heating, furnishing and home maintenance by 9.6%, on healthcare by 23.3%, for transport and communications by 18.2%, for leisure, cultural recreation and education our expenses decreased by 11.1%, and for taxes and social security increased by 13.3%.

In the first quarter of this year, the consumption of meat, meat products, eggs and sugar increased. On the other hand, we consumed less bread and pasta, yogurt, milk, fruits, vegetables and potatoes.

