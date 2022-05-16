How much have Incomes and Expenses Increased in Bulgaria in a Year

Business » FINANCE | May 16, 2022, Monday // 16:58
Bulgaria: How much have Incomes and Expenses Increased in Bulgaria in a Year @novinite.com

In Bulgaria, expenditures in the first quarter of this year increased by an average of 13.3% and incomes increased by an average of 9.6%. The data are from the National Statistical Institute.

Wage income increased by 12.9%, pension income increased by 7.9%. On the other hand, the income from self-employment decreased by 2.6% and from social benefits by 30.9%.

The national statistics also report that in the first three months of this year Bulgarians spent more on food, soft drinks and health care compared to the same period in 2021.

Expenditures on food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 17.8%, on alcoholic beverages and cigarettes by 4.0%, on clothing and footwear by 5.3%, on water, electricity, heating, furnishing and home maintenance by 9.6%, on healthcare by 23.3%, for transport and communications by 18.2%, for leisure, cultural recreation and education our expenses decreased by 11.1%, and for taxes and social security increased by 13.3%.

In the first quarter of this year, the consumption of meat, meat products, eggs and sugar increased. On the other hand, we consumed less bread and pasta, yogurt, milk, fruits, vegetables and potatoes.

You can read more about income and expenses in the first quarter of the year here.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNT

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, incomes, expenses, increased
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria