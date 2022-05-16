Eurovision: The 12 Points from Romania to Moldova actually went to Ukraine

The head of the Romanian delegation to the Eurovision Song Contest, Yuliana Marchuk, told TVR on Sunday night that the 12 points the country had given for Moldova's song went to Ukraine which became the competition’s winner. Marchuk said Romania did not know why this had happened at the moment and assured that the jury's work in Bucharest was in line with European Union rules on radio and television (EBU), which expected an answer to the situation, BTA reported.

The Eurovision final was won by Ukraine with a very convincing lead and even a correction in the result would hardly change the final winner.

Yuliana Marchuk pointed out that it was only during the Eurovision final on Saturday night that TV producer Liana Damian, who was in charge of the jury, noticed inconsistencies with the protocol sent to the ERC the previous day, and that the results of the specialized jury in the studio in Bucharest were not taken into account.

The head of the Romanian Eurovision delegation said that during the rehearsals in Turin, which included a rehearsal of the announcement of the points, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) "did not give any sign that something was wrong" According to her, all the rules imposed by the EBU, including the presence of a notary, were observed in Bucharest. Marchuk explained that the members of the jury could not communicate with each other and each of them signed his own letter, and in the end, they did not see the overall result of the jury. "We don't know what the problem is with this jury," said the head of the Romanian delegation.

Romanian television reports that the European Broadcasting Union has sent a letter to the countries participating in the Eurovision finals, that after rehearsals for the second semi-final of the competition, it has found some "irregular voting patterns" by juries from six countries without naming them. In order to follow the voting instructions in the competition, the EBU “worked with its voting partner to calculate a replacement overall score for each of the countries in question, both for the second semi-final and the grand final (calculated on the basis of the results of other countries with a similar vote)," an EBU statement was quoted by Romania's TVR television.

The Romanian television team was surprised to learn during the grand final that the Romanian jury's assessment was not taken into account in calculating the final ranking. The organizers of the competition annulled it and awarded "another set of points to the finalists on behalf of the jury" of Romania, TVR said in a press release, noting that the rules were changed during the game without the participants being informed in advance.

The head of the Romanian Eurovision delegation, Yuliana Marchuk, said it was only on Saturday night that an email was received from the EBU after the Romanian producer had asked for clarification. ”We have not received any official notification of suspicions related to the second semifinal, suspicions that are set out in this bulletin, received only late in the evening during the jury. This email was received about 30 minutes after our producer requested details of this discrepancy by phone call. That is how we understood that the 12 points awarded to Moldova were awarded by us to Ukraine,” Marchuk said. She said she had requested an official response from the EBU on Sunday morning but had not yet received a response.

