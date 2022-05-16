Bulgaria: The Relocation of Ukrainian Refugees to Departmental Accommodations has Begun

Nine municipalities in the Kyustendil region had to calculate their capacity to accommodate large groups of Ukrainian refugees. The order is from the District Administration. Such is the instruction sent by the team of the Deputy Prime Minister for Effective Governance Kalina Konstantinova. The municipalities had to respond to the letter by the end of the working day on Friday. What the situation is will become clear today, but local governments have commented in advance that they do not have the opportunity to take many people.

According to the instructions in the letter – the state is looking for halls, even gyms, holiday resorts for possible accommodation of groups of over 100 refugees. With the provision of an area and space of 4 cubic meters per person minimum. This is being done preventively to accommodate increased groups after May 31, when some will have to leave hotels on the Black Sea coast, as well as with an increasing number of refugees from the war. Most of the municipalities in the Kyustendil region do not have such buildings and bases.

Dupnitsa municipality, for example, can accommodate up to 30 people, the administration commented. The municipality has provided all in all two municipal apartments, and the municipality of Sapareva Banya does not have any such base or building, said the mayor of the resort town Kalin Gelev.

The municipality of Kyustendil had originally planned to accommodate refugees in the 7-storey Park Hotel "Kyustendil", as well as in a former secret site of the Civil Protection, which, however, does not have the necessary conditions for this purpose. Park Hotel "Kyustendil" has been announced for sale and is reserved until November, said Mayor Petar Paunov, so the municipalities accepted the letter of Kalina Konstantinova with slight bewilderment.

For several weeks now, the Varna regional governor has been in talks with the municipality's leadership over the provision of a sports hall in Varna's Vladislav Varnenchik district. The municipality is currently investigating the possibility of providing the legal hall for the accommodation of refugees. It is planned to make camp beds and Ukrainians to stay there while they are accommodated elsewhere.

Over 25 companies participated in a job fair at the Palace of Culture and Sports in Varna. It is being held for the second time in the city with a focus on Ukrainian refugees and with the support of the US Embassy in Bulgaria.

/BNR