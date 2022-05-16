The Defenders of Kharkiv region Reached the Border with Russia and Reported to Zelensky

The Ukrainian army achieved a symbolic success on the front line in the Kharkiv region after pushing Russian troops out of the region beyond the state border with the Russian Federation.

In a counter-offensive on Sunday, Ukrainians went to the border, and the Defense Ministry published a video showing a large group of Ukrainian servicemen - border guards and Territorial Defense fighters, volunteers from the Kharkiv region, who set up a border post in Ukraine's blue and yellow colors.

"Mr. President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, we report that today, April 15 (probably a language error, May 15) Independent Battalion of the 127th Independent Brigade of the Territorial Defense of Ukraine came to the border, on the dividing line with Russia, the occupying country. We have reached it, Mr. President, we are here! The border guards are with us. We pass the border sign 901/1 behind our backs."

In recent days, the Ukrainian command has announced a counter-offensive in this part of the front and the gradual expulsion of Russians from the Kharkiv region. Russia has already withdrawn its troops from northern Ukraine after its army was halted in its march on Kyiv. Moscow is currently concentrating its offensive in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, where pro-Russian separatists have controlled part of the territory since 2014.

Crossing the border is of great symbolic significance for the fighting spirit of the Ukrainian army and for maintaining the spirit of the Ukrainians.

Latest developments from the conflict - day 82 of the invasion of Ukraine.

