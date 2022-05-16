A 38-year-old Man from Burgas was Detained for Hammering Pickaxes into Ukrainian Cars

Society » INCIDENTS | May 16, 2022, Monday // 13:11
Bulgaria: A 38-year-old Man from Burgas was Detained for Hammering Pickaxes into Ukrainian Cars @BNT

Police have detained a 38-year-old man from Burgas for complicity in the vandalism of hammering pickaxes into cars with Ukrainian registration. The arrest was carried out earlier today by officers from the Criminal Police Department and the Specialized Police Force in the central part of the city.

The first such case in Burgas was on May 4th, when a car parked in front of the crisis center in Meden Rudnik and used by a 33-year-old Ukrainian woman, was found with a pickaxe hammered into it. The second vehicle was damaged in a similar way on May 12 on Karlovo Street. It was used by a 32-year-old Ukrainian citizen.

The work on complete documentation of the actions of the detained citizen of Burgas continues by employees of the local police.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: pickaxes, Ukrainian, cars, Burgas
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria