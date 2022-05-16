A 38-year-old Man from Burgas was Detained for Hammering Pickaxes into Ukrainian Cars

Police have detained a 38-year-old man from Burgas for complicity in the vandalism of hammering pickaxes into cars with Ukrainian registration. The arrest was carried out earlier today by officers from the Criminal Police Department and the Specialized Police Force in the central part of the city.

The first such case in Burgas was on May 4th, when a car parked in front of the crisis center in Meden Rudnik and used by a 33-year-old Ukrainian woman, was found with a pickaxe hammered into it. The second vehicle was damaged in a similar way on May 12 on Karlovo Street. It was used by a 32-year-old Ukrainian citizen.

The work on complete documentation of the actions of the detained citizen of Burgas continues by employees of the local police.

/BNR