Seven Countries are setting up a Data Exchange System closed to China and Russia
The United States, Japan, Canada, South Korea, Taiwan, the Philippines and Singapore have agreed to establish a common system for the exchange of data, including personal data, which will be closed to China and Russia.
It is expected to replace the relevant structures of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APIS) forum, in which China and Russia participate, the leading Japanese business newspaper Nikkei reported.
In the future, some non-ATIS countries, in particular Brazil and the United Kingdom, will be invited to join this information exchange system. On this basis, it is planned to set up a structure for the transmission of large volumes of various information, including economic data, comparable in scale to the relevant mechanism, for example in the European Union.
The system is expected to be used to further expand e-commerce networks and to implement jointly developed regional structures to control unmanned transport in the future, the paper said.
