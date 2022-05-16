Day 82 of the Invasion of Ukraine: NATO declares Indefinite Military Support for Kyiv, Heavy Losses for Russia

Here are the highlights of events related to the war in Ukraine over the past 24 hours:

Finland to join NATO

On Sunday, NATO pledged indefinite military support for Ukraine, while Finland announced its "historic" bid to join the alliance, and Sweden's ruling party said it supported the joint bid for membership.

The promise was made after Finland abandoned decades of military neutrality, which changed the balance of power in Europe and angered the Kremlin.

At a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Berlin, Annalena Baerbock said the country would provide military assistance "for as long as Ukraine needs this support for its country's self-defense".

Russia with new strikes in Ukraine

Russia has announced new air strikes in the east and in Lviv in the west, while Western intelligence services have predicted that its campaign in eastern Ukraine will be delayed amid heavy losses and fierce resistance.

On the battlefield, Russia's defense ministry said it had struck four artillery munitions depots in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine.

The air strikes also destroyed two missile and radar launch systems, and 15 Ukrainian drones were shot down around Donetsk and Luhansk.

In Lviv, near the Polish border, District Governor Maxim Kozicki said four Russian missiles had hit military infrastructure near the Polish border. Lviv has not been attacked by the Russians since May 3.

Casualties on both sides



About 27,400 Russian soldiers have been killed so far during the war in Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian military.

At least another 200 Russian soldiers have been killed in the past 24 hours, according to the Ukrainian General Staff.

They said that since the start of the war on February 24, Ukrainian forces have destroyed 200 Russian planes, 164 helicopters, 416 drones, 1,220 tanks and 2,958 armored vehicles.

Russia has also lost 195 volley fire systems, 2,087 vehicles, 95 cruise missiles, 89 anti-aircraft systems and 13 vessels, the statement said.

In turn, the Russian Ministry of Defense claims that the Russian military destroyed two S-300 defense systems belonging to Ukraine yesterday.

"Two systems for firing S-300 air defense missiles and radars were destroyed near Shpilevka in the Sumy region," ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.

"Tactical units of the Russian combat aviation have attacked another 32 areas where Ukrainian soldiers and technical vehicles were stationed," he added.

"So far, 165 planes, 125 helicopters, 879 drones, 306 anti-aircraft missiles, 3,098 tanks and armored vehicles, 381 multi-barrel missiles, 1,525 howitzers and mortars and 2,934 special military vehicles belonging to the Ukrainian army have been destroyed," he said. Konashenkov.

Moscow’s offensive has “lost momentum”

The UK Ministry of Defense said Russia's offensive in the eastern part of Donbas had "lost momentum".

Demoralized Russian troops have failed to make significant strides, and Moscow's battle plan is "significantly behind schedule," according to British intelligence.

According to the British military, Russia may have lost a third of the ground forces it deployed in February and is unlikely to "dramatically accelerate" its offensive in the next 30 days.

It is difficult to find reliable data on casualties and losses of equipment and military equipment, which Ukraine and Russia regularly publish.

