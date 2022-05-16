Survey: If Bulgaria had Elections Today – GERB would Lead, Lack of Support for the Ruling Coalition

In new elections - 8 formations will enter parliament. Stefan Yanev's new party is the sixth political force with 7.6% of the vote. There is another drop in support for the current government. These are the main findings of a new Trend study released this morning.

Another month of erosion in the positive assessments of the work of parliament and government. In May, 19% were positive about the work of parliament (24% in April), while 71% were negative (66% in April).

The same trend is observed in the government - in April the positive assessment of the cabinet was 27%, while this month it is already 22%. Almost all supporters of “We Continue the Change” (WCC) support the government, while supporters of the other ruling coalition partners are more hesitant. For example, among “Democratic Bulgaria” (DB), positive assessments of the government dominate, but nearly 40% of them have a negative assessment. In the case of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), the ratio is in favor of negative assessments. The electorate of “There Is Such a People” (TISP) is the most distant from the cabinet compared to the supporters of the other partners.

The president did not register any dynamics compared to the previous one this month. Positive evaluations of his work are 50%, while negative 40%.



From top to bottom: GERB (23.8%), We Continue the Change (17.5%), Movement for Rights and Freedoms/DPS (10.9%), Vazrazhdane (10.1%), Bulgarian Socialist Party/BSP (9.5%), Bulgarian Rise (7.6%), Democratic Bulgaria (6.8%), There Is Such a People (5.8%), Stand Up Bulgaria (2.0%), IMRO (1,5%), Others (2.2%), I don't support anyone (2.3%)

GERB (23.8%) retains the leading position, and their distance with “We Continue the Change” (17.5%) increases due to continuing erosion in support of the main governing formation. The Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) maintains its traditional levels of nearly 11%. The fourth place this month is occupied by “Vazrazhdane” (Revival) (10.1%), which is ahead of BSP by several tenths of a percent (9.5%). At its start, "Bulgarian Rise" is the sixth political force with the support of 7.6% of voters. "Democratic Bulgaria" remains with the support of 6.8% of voters, followed by "There Is Such a People" with 5.8%. Below the barrier, but above the percentage of support, are "Stand up, Bulgaria" with 2% and IMRO 1.5% of voters.

Data from a Trend study commissioned by the “24 Hours” newspaper, dedicated to the attitudes of Bulgarians towards the main institutions and parties. The survey was conducted between 4 and 11 May 2022 through a direct semi-standardized face-to-face interview with tablet among 1002 people aged 18+.

/BGNES