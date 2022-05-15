Bulgartransgaz: We will Not Stop the Transit of Russian Gas

Business » ENERGY | May 15, 2022, Sunday // 13:35
Bulgaria: Bulgartransgaz: We will Not Stop the Transit of Russian Gas

Although Russia has stopped the supply of natural gas to Bulgaria, our country will not stop the transit of Russian gas to Serbia, Greece and North Macedonia”. This was stated by Vladimir Malinov, Executive Director of Bulgartransgaz.

Bulgaria has started negotiations with Turkey to provide a route for the supply of natural gas as an alternative route, Malinov said.

Bulgartransgaz is ready to fill the storage facility in Chiren by the end of the summer and autumn. The company also explained that yesterday another test was made on the route between Bulgaria and Greece and everything is going according to plan, so that the interconnector will be completed on time, although Bulgartransgaz itself will not be its operator.

As of May 15, there are 113 million cubic meters gas in the storage facility in Chiren, which represents about 21% of the technical capacity,” Malinov told BNT.

He reassured that this is a normal volume for this time of year. "Compared to last year, we have about 6% more natural gas in storage."

Malinov pointed out that the mining season is over, we are currently in a period of injection.

"On a daily basis, about 1 million cubic meters of gas are injected," he said.

A meeting of the Energy Committee was supposed to take place in Chiren, but it did not take place because most of the MPs did not come.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BGNES

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: transit, Russian, gas, Bulgartransgaz
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria