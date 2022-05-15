Bulgartransgaz: We will Not Stop the Transit of Russian Gas

“Although Russia has stopped the supply of natural gas to Bulgaria, our country will not stop the transit of Russian gas to Serbia, Greece and North Macedonia”. This was stated by Vladimir Malinov, Executive Director of Bulgartransgaz.

Bulgaria has started negotiations with Turkey to provide a route for the supply of natural gas as an alternative route, Malinov said.

Bulgartransgaz is ready to fill the storage facility in Chiren by the end of the summer and autumn. The company also explained that yesterday another test was made on the route between Bulgaria and Greece and everything is going according to plan, so that the interconnector will be completed on time, although Bulgartransgaz itself will not be its operator.

“As of May 15, there are 113 million cubic meters gas in the storage facility in Chiren, which represents about 21% of the technical capacity,” Malinov told BNT.

He reassured that this is a normal volume for this time of year. "Compared to last year, we have about 6% more natural gas in storage."

Malinov pointed out that the mining season is over, we are currently in a period of injection.

"On a daily basis, about 1 million cubic meters of gas are injected," he said.

A meeting of the Energy Committee was supposed to take place in Chiren, but it did not take place because most of the MPs did not come.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BGNES