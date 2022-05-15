COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 153 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

One hundred and fifty-three new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours with 3,140 tests performed, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

Of the newly infected, 58.17 percent have not been vaccinated. The confirmed cases so far are a total of 1,161,504. The active cases are 110,157.

There are 2 deaths in the last 24 hours, of which 1 has not been vaccinated. The total number of deaths so far is 37,045.

The cured so far are 1,014,302, of which 22 for the last 24 hours.

There are 586 hospitalized, of which 54 are in intensive care units.

There are 13 new patients in hospitals, of which 69.23 percent have not been vaccinated.

All persons who have completed a vaccination course are considered vaccinated.

The total number of vaccine doses administered in Bulgaria is 4,391,289, of which 197 for the last 24 hours.

