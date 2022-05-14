The Center of Sofia will be Blocked on Sunday

A football match, a half marathon and a bike ride will change the traffic in downtown Sofia this Sunday (May 15th). The Sofia police have assured that they will create the necessary organization to keep the movement as unaffected as possible. Options will be sought for phasing out and restoring traffic. However, it is advisable to avoid the area around the parliament and the national stadium throughout the day.

The start of the half marathon "Run for Europe" is at 9 a.m. in front of the National Assembly building. Participants will run three distances (5 km, 10 km and 21 km). Due to the marathon and the "Sofia rides a bicycle" bike ride, the following streets and boulevards are being closed:

From 08:00a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Tsar Osvoboditel Blvd. between GS Rakovski St. and Vasil Levski Blvd .;

From 09:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m.

- Tsar Shishman Street between Aksakov Street and Tsar Osvoboditel Blvd .;

- 6th of September Street between Aksakov Street and Tsar Osvoboditel Blvd .;

- 15th of November Street between Oborishte Street and Tsar Osvoboditel Blvd

From 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

- Dragan Tsankov Blvd. between Evlogi and Hristo Georgievi Blvd. and Dr. GM Dimitrov Blvd .;

- St. Kliment Ohridski Blvd. between Dr. GM Dimitrov Blvd. and Prof. Marko Semov St.

- Prof. Marko Semov Street between St. Kliment Ohridski Blvd. and Andrei Sakharov Blvd .;

- Andrei Sakharov Blvd. between Prof. Marko Semov St. and Andrei Lyapchev Blvd .;

- Andrey Lyapchev Blvd. between Andrei Sakharov Blvd. and St. Kliment Ohridski Blvd .;

- St. Kliment Ohridski Blvd. between Andrey Lyapchev Blvd. and Dr. GM Dimitrov Blvd .

- Dr. GM Dimitrov Blvd. between St. Kliment Ohridski Blvd. and Nikola Gabrovski St.;

- Nikola Gabrovski Street between Dr. GM Dimitrov Blvd. and Simeonovsko Shosse Blvd .;

- Simeonovsko Shosse Blvd. between Nikola Gabrovski St. and Lozen Hospital and back to Nikola Gabrovski St.;

- Stoyan Mihajlovski Street between Nikola Gabrovski Street and Nikola Vaptsarov Blvd .;

- the southern lane of Nikola Vaptsarov Blvd. between Stoyan Mihaylovski St. and Cherni Vrah Blvd. and vice versa;

- the southern lane of Peyo K. Yavorov Blvd. between Stoyan Mihaylovski St. and Dragan Tsankov Blvd .;

The final for the Cup of Bulgaria between the teams of CSKA Sofia and Levski starts at 5 p.m. at the National Stadium "Vasil Levski". Traditionally, before, during and after the match, Evlogi and Hristo Georgievi Blvd. between Dragan Tsankov Blvd. and Tsarigradsko Shosse Blvd. will be closed, and only public transport vehicles will be allowed.

