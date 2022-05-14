A Bus with Ukrainian Citizens caught Fire in Bulgaria

A bus carrying Ukrainian citizens caught fire on the Black Sea highway near Varna, Bulgaria. Fortunately, no one was injured in the accident. The incident happened around 10 o'clock this morning. The bus was transporting 44 Ukrainian citizens to Kamchia.

According to initial information, the fire started from the turbine of the vehicle's engine. When the fire broke out, the driver immediately pulled over the vehicle and the passengers managed to get off the bus. The driver tried to put out the fire himself, but without success. 3 fire trucks were sent to the scene to deal with the fire.

The driver of the bus told BNT that the vehicle successfully passed a regular technical inspection.

Due to the accident, the traffic on the Black Sea Motorway was temporarily stopped as the traffic was diverting from the Asparuhov Bridge in Varna and traffic jams were formed.

The movement of cars has already been restored and the traffic is carried out in both directions in the lane of the Black Sea highway in the direction of Burgas.

Ukrainian citizens were transferred to another bus to Kamchia.

/BNT